Realting.com
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Sveti Stefan
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
House
122 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
€ 643,500
House for sale with pool in a quiet area of Becici. Area 429 m2. There is a pool and beaut…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 bath
144 m²
€ 532,525
Townhouse is part of the development project that offers 9 townhomes with pools, built in th…
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 550,000
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 518,318
This amazing new development project in Montenegro offers 4 townhomes built in a one buildin…
4 room house
Becici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
495 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,300,000
Offered for sale villa in Ivanovichi. The villa has 4 floors plus a basement, with a tota…
2 room house
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
D4-397. Sweet House in Becici with a Sea ViewFor sale small house in Becici with a sea view.…
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
217 m²
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
160 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
167 m²
€ 600,000
For sale a private two-storey villa with a fantastic view of the sea, mountains and the isla…
Villa 9 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
440 m²
€ 1,200,000
OBJECT FOR BUSINESS on Sveti Stefan For sale three-storey villa with five separate apartmen…
Villa 3 room villa
Rafailovici, Montenegro
310 m²
Price on request
4 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
215 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
3 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
217 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
D4-394. Beautiful Villa In Scocidevojka, BudvaFor sale magnific villa in Skocidevoka, near t…
3 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 bath
135 m²
€ 592,000
Budva, Rezevici – House for sale This house is located in a gated community of 6 houses with…
2 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
156 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
D4-391. Stone House in Sv.Stefan For sale beautiful stone house on the small village Celobrd…
8 room house
Rustovo, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
410 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
5 room house
Becici, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
486 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 760,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
92 m²
7 Floor
€ 262,000
Budva, Rafailovici – Seafront two bedroom duplex for sale This two bedroom duplex apartment…
4 room house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bath
271 m²
5 Floor
€ 850,000
Budva, Becici – Penthouse with pool and sea view for sale This comfortable two-storey pentho…
Villa 4 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 490,000
For sale a new two-storey villa in the village of Skochidevojka, a suburb of Budva. Villa…
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 750,000
Not many properties can claim with confidence that it has the best view in Montenegro. This …
House
Rustovo, Montenegro
164 m²
2 Floor
€ 750,000
Budva, Blizikuce – Luxury house with panoramic sea view for sale This great two-story villa…
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 550,000
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bath
380 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Budva, Rezevici – Brand new stone villa with swimming pool for sale This modern stone vill…
5 room house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
5 bath
1 000 m²
4 Floor
Price on request
Budva, Rafailovichi – Penthouse for sale This two-story penthouse of 1,000 sqm consists of 5…
3 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
283 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
D4-385. Beautiful panoramic sea view villa in BlizikuceFor sale beautiful panoramic sea view…
House
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
75 m²
€ 360,000
D4-384. Beautiful stone two houses in Rezevici.For sale Two neighboring houses in a village …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
