Mountain View Houses for Sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

15 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 3 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 bath 144 m²
€ 532,525
Townhouse is part of the development project that offers 9 townhomes with pools, built in th…
Villa 2 room villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 550,000
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
Villa 3 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 167 m²
€ 600,000
For sale a private two-storey villa with a fantastic view of the sea, mountains and the isla…
Villa 9 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 5 bath 440 m²
€ 1,200,000
OBJECT FOR BUSINESS on Sveti Stefan For sale three-storey villa with five separate apartmen…
Housein Becici, Montenegro
House
Becici, Montenegro
308 m²
€ 420,000
House with apartments for tourist rental in Becici Business property for sale. House with …
Villa 3 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 750,000
Not many properties can claim with confidence that it has the best view in Montenegro. This …
6 room housein Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
6 room house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 390 m²
€ 1,850,000
One of the best villas on the coast. A unique offer - a villa designed and built by an archi…
8 room housein Becici, Montenegro
8 room house
Becici, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 387 m² Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Villa is located in the village of Becici, just 900 meters from the sea among silence and …
6 room housein Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 575 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
Incredible villa in the village of Rejevici, Budvana Riviera . Rejevici is a beautiful pla…
4 room housein Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 465 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,950,000
Fantastic villa in Rezevici, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood . T…
5 room housein Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
5 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 600 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 1,550,000
Fantastic chalet in Rezevici, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful neig…
6 room housein Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
The new mansion in the green and picturesque settlement of Rezhevichi lonely and and from…
