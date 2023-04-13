Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

194 properties total found
2 room housein Becici, Montenegro
2 room house
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 105 m²
€ 168,000
The house is located in Ivanovici / Becici, next to high-class residential complexes, 900 me…
Villa 5 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 3 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
Villa Villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Becici, Montenegro
429 m²
€ 643,500
House for sale with pool in a quiet area of Becici. Area 429 m2. There is a pool and beaut…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 bath 144 m²
€ 532,525
Townhouse is part of the development project that offers 9 townhomes with pools, built in th…
Villa 2 room villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 550,000
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
3 room housein Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 285 m²
€ 360,000
New built house in traditional style with stone fasade. Location near Sveti Stefan, in vill…
3 room housein Becici, Montenegro
3 room house
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 241 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
D4-398. Two-storey villa in Beciciach with panoramic sea viewsFor sale villa under construct…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 1
€ 518,318
This amazing new development project in Montenegro offers 4 townhomes built in a one buildin…
4 room housein Becici, Montenegro
4 room house
Becici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 495 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,300,000
Offered for sale villa in Ivanovichi. The villa has 4 floors plus a basement, with a tota…
2 room housein Becici, Montenegro
2 room house
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
D4-397. Sweet House in Becici with a Sea ViewFor sale small house in Becici with a sea view.…
Villa 3 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
217 m²
Price on request
3 room housein Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 318 m²
€ 1,350,000
2 luxury villas are located in Rezevici The villas are located on a plot of 1955m2 next to a…
4 room housein Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 217 m²
€ 750,000
Magnificent property , located in Rezevici , the most beautiful and exclusive part of Monten…
Villa 2 room villain Becici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Becici, Montenegro
160 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 bath 214 m²
€ 950,000
For sale two chic villas in a quiet village of Tudorovichi, the Budvan Riviera overlooking t…
8 room housein Becici, Montenegro
8 room house
Becici, Montenegro
371 m²
€ 1,675,000
NUM 3941 Trospratna kuća u Becicima, grad Budva. Površina kuće je 371 m2, površina …
Villa 3 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 167 m²
€ 600,000
For sale a private two-storey villa with a fantastic view of the sea, mountains and the isla…
Villa 9 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 5 bath 440 m²
€ 1,200,000
OBJECT FOR BUSINESS on Sveti Stefan For sale three-storey villa with five separate apartmen…
Housein Becici, Montenegro
House
Becici, Montenegro
452 m²
€ 525,000
House with 8 apartments and 1 apartment in Becici Business property for sale. House with a…
Housein Becici, Montenegro
House
Becici, Montenegro
308 m²
€ 420,000
House with apartments for tourist rental in Becici Business property for sale. House with …
Villa 3 room villain Rafailovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Rafailovici, Montenegro
310 m²
Price on request
5 room housein Blizikuce, Montenegro
5 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
249 m²
€ 350,000
NUM 5029 For sale, a three-story house located in an exclusive location not far from Bud…
4 room housein Marovici, Montenegro
4 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 215 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
Villa 9 room villain Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
2 700 m²
€ 2,000,000
NUM 4735 For sale, a unique villa with two swimming pools and a perfect view of the sea. T…
3 room housein Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m² Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
D4-394. Beautiful Villa In Scocidevojka, BudvaFor sale magnific villa in Skocidevoka, near t…
