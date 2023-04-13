Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

Duplex 2 bedroomsin Rafailovici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
92 m² 7 Floor
€ 262,000
Budva, Rafailovici –  Seafront two bedroom duplex for sale This two bedroom duplex apartment…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath 177 m² 2 Floor
€ 290,000
Budva, Becici – Three bedroom duplex for sale Duplex apartment of 177 sqm. Main Features: b…
