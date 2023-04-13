Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 45 m²
€ 113,384
New club house with pool. Great layout, sea view, elevator, service company. The house has…
Apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
Apartment
Becici, Montenegro
7 Floor
€ 169,000
Budva, Becici – New residential complex, apartments for sale This new residential complex is…
2 room apartmentin Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 240,000
3 room apartmentin Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 310,000
3 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 360,000
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 370,000
3 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 117 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 327,600
New apartment in a residential complex with swimming pool. Area: 117 m2. The apartment consi…
3 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 130 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 338,000
A spacious apartment with panoramic sea views. The apartment is fully furnished and ready to…
3 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 361,000
Fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, spacious living room, two bathrooms and two terraces.…
3 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 117 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 339,300
A new spacious apartment with panoramic sea views. Housing complex with a management company…
1 room apartmentin Przno, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Przno, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 114,000
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 125,231
3 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 212,000
Two bedroom apartment on the ground floor overlooking the pool and mountains. It is possible…
3 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 201,000
Apartment with two bedrooms on the ground floor with partial sea views.
3 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 350,000
For sale luxury two-room apartment in the "Harmony" complex, Becici. The apartment is divide…
3 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 309,600
For sale is an apartment in an amazing complex in Becici. The residential complex "Harmony" …
4 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 105 m²
€ 378,000
For sale is an apartment in an amazing complex in Becici. The residential complex "Harmony" …
4 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 283 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 410,000
For sale four-room apartment with decoration, area 283 m2, in a closed residential comple…
3 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 138 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 320,000
The protected complex is located in Bechichi, Ivanovichi, at an altitude of 80 meters above …
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/13 Floor
€ 124,428
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 790,000
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 365,000
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 210,000
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 361,000
3 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 406,600
1 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 252,000
Apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
Apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Price on request
Budva, Becici – Comfortable one bedroom apartment in a complex with pool This comfortable on…
Condoin Becici, Montenegro
Condo
Becici, Montenegro
10 Floor
€ 3,135
Budva, Becici – Contemporary design condo apartments for sale. Rich amenities; close to the …
2 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 71 m² 2 Floor
€ 125,000
Budva, Becici – Two bedroom apartment for sale in Status M complex   This apartment is locat…
3 room apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 bath 146 m²
Price on request
Budva, Becici – Three bedroom apartment with panoramic sea view for sale   This fully equipp…
