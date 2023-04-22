Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Sutomore

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

5 properties total found
5 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 200,000
Large house for sale in Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with a total area of 250m2, buil…
8 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
8 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bath 191 m²
€ 100,000
Urgent sale of an aparthotel in Montenegro Sutomore Area: 191 / m2 Bedrooms: 8 Sanuzlov:…
4 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bath 189 m²
€ 282,000
For sale house located in Sutomor, municipality Bar. The house with a total area of ​ ​ 189 …
Villa 3 room villa in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bath 250 m²
€ 240,000
New villa for sale in Sutomor, Bar Municipality. The villa with an area of 250 m2 is located…
9 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
9 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
15 bath 600 m²
€ 940,000
The house is for sale, in the settlement of Sutomore, the city of Bar, with a total area of …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir