Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Sutomore
Houses
Houses for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro
New
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 200,000
Large house for sale in Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with a total area of 250m2, buil…
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
€ 360,000
For sale is a spacious house in Sutomore with a plot of land measuring 486m² and a livi…
8 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bath
191 m²
€ 100,000
Urgent sale of an aparthotel in Montenegro Sutomore Area: 191 / m2 Bedrooms: 8 Sanuzlov:…
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bath
170 m²
€ 415,000
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
D9-2028. Modern house in Dobra Voda with panoramic sea view For sale two-storey house in a c…
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
235 m²
€ 215,000
D9-1152. Villa with 6 apartments in SutomoreVilla for sale in the town of Bar, Sutomore, Rut…
6 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
4 bath
417 m²
€ 250,000
Large, four-story, half unfinished house in Shushani. The first two floors are completely f…
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bath
150 m²
€ 155,000
Real estate in Montenegro. In Sutomore, near the sea, a new house is for sale. The house is …
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bath
189 m²
€ 282,000
For sale house located in Sutomor, municipality Bar. The house with a total area of 189 …
Villa 3 room villa
Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bath
250 m²
€ 240,000
New villa for sale in Sutomor, Bar Municipality. The villa with an area of 250 m2 is located…
Villa 5 room villa
Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bath
320 m²
€ 470,000
Luxury villa for sale in Bar, Shushan. The plot has a total area of 540 m2, a house with an …
9 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
15 bath
600 m²
€ 940,000
The house is for sale, in the settlement of Sutomore, the city of Bar, with a total area of …
