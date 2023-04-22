Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Sutomore
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
5 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 200,000
Large house for sale in Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with a total area of 250m2, buil…
House in Sutomore, Montenegro
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
€ 360,000
For sale is a spacious house in Sutomore with a plot of land measuring 486m² and a livi…
8 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
8 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bath 191 m²
€ 100,000
Urgent sale of an aparthotel in Montenegro Sutomore Area: 191 / m2 Bedrooms: 8 Sanuzlov:…
3 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bath 170 m²
€ 415,000
5 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
D9-2028. Modern house in Dobra Voda with panoramic sea view For sale two-storey house in a c…
5 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 235 m²
€ 215,000
D9-1152. Villa with 6 apartments in SutomoreVilla for sale in the town of Bar, Sutomore, Rut…
6 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
6 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
4 bath 417 m²
€ 250,000
Large, four-story, half unfinished house in Shushani. The first two floors are completely f…
4 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bath 150 m²
€ 155,000
Real estate in Montenegro. In Sutomore, near the sea, a new house is for sale. The house is …
4 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bath 189 m²
€ 282,000
For sale house located in Sutomor, municipality Bar. The house with a total area of ​ ​ 189 …
Villa 3 room villa in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bath 250 m²
€ 240,000
New villa for sale in Sutomor, Bar Municipality. The villa with an area of 250 m2 is located…
Villa 5 room villa in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bath 320 m²
€ 470,000
Luxury villa for sale in Bar, Shushan. The plot has a total area of 540 m2, a house with an …
9 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
9 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
15 bath 600 m²
€ 940,000
The house is for sale, in the settlement of Sutomore, the city of Bar, with a total area of …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir