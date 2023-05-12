Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Sutomore
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
8 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
8 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
€ 350,000
For sale: House with apartments in Montenegro for 6 apartments - apartments 700 m from the s…
2 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€ 300,000
Apartment in Montenegro in the suburbs of Bara on the very shore of the sandy beach. The …
1 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Price on request
4 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 65,000
The apartment is located in a house in a village with year-round developed infrastructure. …
2 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€ 65,000
The apartment is located on the fourth and fifth floors of the new five-story building (2007…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir