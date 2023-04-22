Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Sutomore
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bath 48 m²
€ 35,000
Sutomore. For sale apartment in a house with beautiful sea views. The area of the apartment …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir