Mountain View Studios for Sale in Montenegro

Bar
9
Sveti Stefan
6
Dobrota
2
Tivat
2
Prcanj
1
Risan
1
Studio apartment
7 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Trojica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath 29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4 Floor
€ 85,000
One-room apartment for sale in Becici, municipality of Budva. The apartment is located on t…
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 5 Floor
€ 110,000
Cozy studio 39 m2, located on the 5th floor of a landscaped house and has all the amenities …
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 5 Floor
€ 110,000
1 room studio apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 114,000
For sale a beautiful and spacious studio apartment with an area of 46 sq. meters! The apa…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 22 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 95,000
This studio is located on the second floor of our Mini Condos building in Donja Lastva with …

