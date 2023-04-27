Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Stari Bar
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Stari Bar, Montenegro

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Stari Bar, Montenegro
3 bath 400 m²
€ 300,000
Villa Villa in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Stari Bar, Montenegro
€ 330,000
New villa for sale in the Old Bar area. Modern villa with a fine finish is located in a m…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir