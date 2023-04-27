Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Stari Bar
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Stari Bar, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Stari Bar, Montenegro
3 bath 400 m²
€ 300,000
House in Stari Bar, Montenegro
House
Stari Bar, Montenegro
15 000 m²
€ 18
House in Stari Bar, Montenegro
House
Stari Bar, Montenegro
20 000 m²
€ 14
House in Stari Bar, Montenegro
House
Stari Bar, Montenegro
17 000 m²
€ 25
House in Stari Bar, Montenegro
House
Stari Bar, Montenegro
10 500 m²
€ 16
Villa Villa in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Stari Bar, Montenegro
€ 330,000
New villa for sale in the Old Bar area. Modern villa with a fine finish is located in a m…
Villa 9 room villa in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Stari Bar, Montenegro
1 200 m²
€ 1,600,000
Each villa has the following parameters: Villa area: 120 m2. Land area: 200m2
5 room house in Stari Bar, Montenegro
5 room house
Stari Bar, Montenegro
5 bath 400 m²
€ 245,000
For sale house in maslin grove with panoramic sea views, mountains, city. Area 650 m2. On th…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir