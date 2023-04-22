Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Stari Bar
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Stari Bar, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa Villa in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Stari Bar, Montenegro
€ 330,000
New villa for sale in the Old Bar area. Modern villa with a fine finish is located in a m…
3 room house in Stari Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Stari Bar, Montenegro
185 m²
€ 220,000
3 room house in Stari Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Stari Bar, Montenegro
185 m²
€ 220,000
NUM 5199 House for sale in Bar. The area of the house is 185 m2, and the area of the plot on…
Villa 4 room villa in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Stari Bar, Montenegro
4 bath 570 m²
€ 650,000
The villa in the Bar Riviera (Vitichi Aion) is located in a picturesque place, olive groves,…
Villa 9 room villa in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Stari Bar, Montenegro
1 200 m²
€ 1,600,000
Each villa has the following parameters: Villa area: 120 m2. Land area: 200m2
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir