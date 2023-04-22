Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Stari Bar, Montenegro

6 properties total found
Villa Villa in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Stari Bar, Montenegro
€ 330,000
New villa for sale in the Old Bar area. Modern villa with a fine finish is located in a m…
3 room house in Stari Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Stari Bar, Montenegro
185 m²
€ 220,000
NUM 5199 House for sale in Bar. The area of the house is 185 m2, and the area of the plot on…
1 room apartment in Stari Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stari Bar, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 130,000
A9-1022. New Apartment in BarOne bedroom apartment 67m2 for sale in Bar, Montenegro. You can…
Villa 4 room villa in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Stari Bar, Montenegro
4 bath 570 m²
€ 650,000
The villa in the Bar Riviera (Vitichi Aion) is located in a picturesque place, olive groves,…
Villa 9 room villa in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Stari Bar, Montenegro
1 200 m²
€ 1,600,000
Each villa has the following parameters: Villa area: 120 m2. Land area: 200m2
