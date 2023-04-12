Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Montenegro

apartments
5636
houses
4383
3 252 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 3 Floor
€ 175,000
А5-292. Apartment with two bedrooms in Dobrota For sale apartment total area of 70 m2 locate…
3 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m² 5 Floor
€ 270,000
А5-293. Three bedroom apartment with sea view in DobrotaFor sale apartment in Dobrota i…
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 280,000
A7-026. Apartment on the first line in Igalo, Herceg Novifor sale Apartment on the first lin…
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
232 m²
Price on request
5 room housein Sutomore, Montenegro
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 200,000
Large house for sale in Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with a total area of 250m2, buil…
3 room housein durici, Montenegro
3 room house
durici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
House for sale in the village of Kamenari, on the beach. House of 140 m2 is located on a …
4 room housein Susanj, Montenegro
4 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Zu verkaufen ein schönes zweistöckiges Haus mit Grundstück in Tivat. Das g…
Villa 5 room villain Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 311 m²
€ 1,250,000
Budva, Katun Rezhevichi - an authentic stone villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea vi…
Villa 5 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 392 m²
€ 1,850,000
We offer for sale one of the best villas on the entire coast of Montenegro. The unique offer…
Villa 5 room villain Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 494 m²
€ 799,000
Authentic stone villa in the elite village of Skochicheva, Budva. The total area of 494 m2 …
3 room housein Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 320,000
The house has three floors. Area 200 m2 ( 118 m2 living area + 82 m2 terrace ) in the list o…
Villa 3 room villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m²
€ 750,000
Budva, Skochicheva - a three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Rece…
Villa 3 room villain Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 635,000
For sale magnificent villa of 130 square meters. m. on a plot of 350 square meters. m. in th…
Villa Villain Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 945,000
Beautiful, authentic villa with a swimming pool and incredible sea views in the suburbs of P…
Villa 3 room villain Przno, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Przno, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 700,000
Two stone houses are located in the village of Kulyache at an altitude of 700 meters above s…
3 room housein Montenegro, Montenegro
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 475,000
Penthouse for sale in a new complex with a swimming pool in Dobrot, near the city of Kotor. …
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 165,000
А5-291. One bedroom apartment i new complex in DobrotaFor sale one bedroom apartment in new …
3 room apartmentin Strp, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 1 Floor
€ 313,000
А5-290. Three Bedroom Apartment in First Line, StrpFor sale Three bedroom apartment in …
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
120 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
110 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
130 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
67 m²
Price on request
Apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
30 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
46 m²
Price on request
Penthouse 3 roomsin Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 5 Floor
€ 450,000
A new elite penthouse in Becici built in 2022 is offered for sale. The apartment is complete…
2 room apartmentin Bar, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
1 bath 57 m²
€ 138,312
Apartment I located in the elegant building in Bar, that is under development and will be fi…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Trojica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath 29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
1 room apartmentin Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 45 m²
€ 139,500
Project is located in Tivat and consist of 18 objects, currently 6 objects is under developm…

