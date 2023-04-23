Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Šavnik Municipality
  4. Savnik
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Savnik, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room house in Savnik, Montenegro
2 room house
Savnik, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 5 104 m²
€ 80,000
Just over 1000 meters above sea level, fresh air, silence, stunning nature, mountains, canyo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir