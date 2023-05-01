Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Risan
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Risan, Montenegro

Villa Villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Risan, Montenegro
€ 95,000
Sale: Plot in the Boko-Kotor Bay with a villa construction project. The site is located i…
Villa Villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Risan, Montenegro
350 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Kotor, Risan – Small hotel for sale This great building is located less than 100m from the c…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
7 bath 554 m² 2 Floor
€ 3,500,000
Kotor, Risan – Seven bedroom luxury villa in the first sea line of the Kotor bay with a priv…
Villa 9 room villa in Strp, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Strp, Montenegro
380 m²
€ 770,000
The villa is located 20 meters from the main road and the sea, in front of the house the…
Villa 4 room villa in Strp, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Strp, Montenegro
4 bath 669 m²
Price on request
Modern villa on the first coastline with a private beach and a pier for yachts, located in t…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
7 bath 554 m²
€ 3,500,000
Stunning villa, with a total area of 554m2 on site 605m2 is offered for sale in Risan. The v…
