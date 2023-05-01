Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Risan
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Risan, Montenegro

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Risan, Montenegro
€ 95,000
Sale: Plot in the Boko-Kotor Bay with a villa construction project. The site is located i…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir