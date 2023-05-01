Villas for sale in Risan, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 room villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Risan, Montenegro
213 m²
€ 395,000
NUM 5268 For sale a stunning villa with a swimming pool. Located 5 km from the city of Igalo…
Villa 4 room villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Risan, Montenegro
213 m²
€ 395,000
Villa Villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Risan, Montenegro
€ 95,000
Sale: Plot in the Boko-Kotor Bay with a villa construction project. The site is located i…
Villa 5 room villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Risan, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 2,200,000
NUM 1103 Three-storey villa, located right on the Adriatic coast with a beach and a pier.…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
554 m²
€ 3,500,000
NUM 3720 Luxury Villa in Risan. The area of the villa is 554 m2, of which the total a…
Villa Villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Risan, Montenegro
350 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Kotor, Risan – Small hotel for sale This great building is located less than 100m from the c…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
7 bath 554 m² 2 Floor
€ 3,500,000
Kotor, Risan – Seven bedroom luxury villa in the first sea line of the Kotor bay with a priv…
Villa 9 room villa in Strp, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Strp, Montenegro
380 m²
€ 770,000
The villa is located 20 meters from the main road and the sea, in front of the house the…
Villa 4 room villa in Strp, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Strp, Montenegro
4 bath 669 m²
Price on request
Modern villa on the first coastline with a private beach and a pier for yachts, located in t…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
7 bath 554 m²
€ 3,500,000
Stunning villa, with a total area of 554m2 on site 605m2 is offered for sale in Risan. The v…
