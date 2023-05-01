Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Risan, Montenegro

9 properties total found
Villa Villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Risan, Montenegro
350 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Kotor, Risan – Small hotel for sale This great building is located less than 100m from the c…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
7 bath 554 m² 2 Floor
€ 3,500,000
Kotor, Risan – Seven bedroom luxury villa in the first sea line of the Kotor bay with a priv…
1 room studio apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Risan, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 69,000
8 room house in Risan, Montenegro
8 room house
Risan, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 554 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,950,000
Stunning villa with a total area of 554m2 on the site 605m2 is offered for sale in Risan V…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath 206 m²
€ 432,600
This luxury two bedroom penthouse in Kotor bay (Risan) with a total area of 206m² / 2,217ft²…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
3 bath 123 m²
€ 258,300
This luxury duplex apartment in Kotor bay with the area of 123m² / 1,324ft² is located on t…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath 102 m²
€ 214,200
Kotor, Risan- Luxury two bedroom apartment furnished with style with great views The apartme…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 600,000
Fantastic floors in Risan, Montenegro. These floors are located in the very peaceful neigh…
6 room house in Risan, Montenegro
6 room house
Risan, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 165 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Fantastic villa in Kotor, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood . This…
