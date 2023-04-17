Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Risan

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Risan, Montenegro

1 property total found
4 room housein Risan, Montenegro
4 room house
Risan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 96 m² Number of floors 3
€ 425,000
Renovated stone house just 20 meters from the Adriatic Sea in Perast. Total area of the hous…
Realting.com
Go