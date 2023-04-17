Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Risan
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Risan, Montenegro
House
12 properties total found
5 room house
Risan, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
554 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
D5-134. House on the first line of the sea in the Bay of Kotor, RisanFor sale villa with a u…
Villa Villa
Risan, Montenegro
350 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Kotor, Risan – Small hotel for sale This great building is located less than 100m from the c…
3 room house
Strp, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
D2-577. Villa on the first line of the Boka Bay of Kotor, in the picturesque village of Strp…
4 room house
Risan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
96 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 425,000
Renovated stone house just 20 meters from the Adriatic Sea in Perast. Total area of the hous…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
7 bath
554 m²
2 Floor
€ 3,500,000
Kotor, Risan – Seven bedroom luxury villa in the first sea line of the Kotor bay with a priv…
Villa 9 room villa
Strp, Montenegro
380 m²
€ 770,000
The villa is located 20 meters from the main road and the sea, in front of the house the…
House
Risan, Montenegro
165 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
A rare offer of luxury real estate! An incredible first-line hotel for sale in the city of P…
Villa 4 room villa
Strp, Montenegro
4 bath
669 m²
Price on request
Modern villa on the first coastline with a private beach and a pier for yachts, located in t…
8 room house
Risan, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
554 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,950,000
Stunning villa with a total area of 554m2 on the site 605m2 is offered for sale in Risan V…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
7 bath
554 m²
€ 3,500,000
Stunning villa, with a total area of 554m2 on site 605m2 is offered for sale in Risan. The v…
9 room house
Strp, Montenegro
5 bath
385 m²
€ 800,000
A reconstructed old stone house in Kotor, Strp district, is for sale. The house is located o…
6 room house
Risan, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
165 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Fantastic villa in Kotor, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood . This…
