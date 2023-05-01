Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Risan, Montenegro

1 room studio apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Risan, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 69,000
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
3 bath 123 m²
€ 258,300
This luxury duplex apartment in Kotor bay with the area of 123m² / 1,324ft² is located on t…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath 206 m²
€ 432,600
This luxury two bedroom penthouse in Kotor bay (Risan) with a total area of 206m² / 2,217ft²…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath 102 m²
€ 214,200
Kotor, Risan- Luxury two bedroom apartment furnished with style with great views The apartme…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 600,000
Fantastic floors in Risan, Montenegro. These floors are located in the very peaceful neigh…
