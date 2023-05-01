Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Risan, Montenegro

18 properties total found
3 room apartment in Strp, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 1 Floor
€ 313,000
А5-290. Three Bedroom Apartment in First Line, StrpFor sale Three bedroom apartment in …
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 2 Floor
€ 140,000
A5-284. Two bedroom apartment in RisanFor sale two bedroom apartment in Risan Apartment 2 b…
Apartment in Risan, Montenegro
Apartment
Risan, Montenegro
65 m²
€ 135,000
А5-277. One bedroom apartment with sea view, RisanFor sale cozy apartment with a total area …
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 140,000
А5-260. Bright apartment with two bedrooms and sea views, Boka, RisanFor sale bright and war…
1 room apartment in Strp, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 81,000
A5-197. Cozy studio on the first line of the sea, StrpFor sale studio overlooking the sea wi…
3 room apartment in Strp, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 324,000
A5-199. Three bedroom apartment with sea view in StrpFor sale three bedroom apartment in Str…
2 room apartment in Strp, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 156,000
A5-200. Two bedroom apartment with sea view in StrpFor sale two bedroom apartment in first l…
1 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 92,000
A9-330. Apartments in Risan. MontenegroOne bedroom apartment - 65.58 sq.m., The building vol…
3 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² Number of floors 4
€ 178,000
A9-1046. New Three Bedroom Apartment in Boka BayFor sale 3-bedroom apartment of 89 m2 in the…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 295,500
A9-331. Two-level apartment in Risan, MontenegroTwo-level two-bedroom apartment - 140.69 m2 …
Apartment in Risan, Montenegro
Apartment
Risan, Montenegro
145 m² 2 Floor
€ 380,000
A9-332. Two-level apartment in Montenegro. RisanTwo-level apartment (145.69 sq.m.). The apar…
1 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 135,000
A9-1059. One Bedroom Apartment with panoramic sea views in RisanFor sale one  bedroom&n…
1 room studio apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Risan, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 69,000
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath 123 m²
€ 282,900
New complex for 5 apartments in Risan 400 meters from the sea. All apartments are fully furn…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
3 bath 123 m²
€ 258,300
This luxury duplex apartment in Kotor bay with the area of 123m² / 1,324ft² is located on t…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath 206 m²
€ 432,600
This luxury two bedroom penthouse in Kotor bay (Risan) with a total area of 206m² / 2,217ft²…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath 102 m²
€ 214,200
Kotor, Risan- Luxury two bedroom apartment furnished with style with great views The apartme…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 600,000
Fantastic floors in Risan, Montenegro. These floors are located in the very peaceful neigh…
