Residential properties for sale in Risan, Montenegro

Villa 4 room villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Risan, Montenegro
213 m²
€ 395,000
NUM 5268 For sale a stunning villa with a swimming pool. Located 5 km from the city of Igalo…
Villa Villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Risan, Montenegro
€ 95,000
3 room apartment in Strp, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 1 Floor
€ 313,000
А5-290. Three Bedroom Apartment in First Line, StrpFor sale Three bedroom apartment in …
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 2 Floor
€ 140,000
A5-284. Two bedroom apartment in RisanFor sale two bedroom apartment in Risan Apartment 2 b…
Apartment in Risan, Montenegro
Apartment
Risan, Montenegro
65 m²
€ 135,000
А5-277. One bedroom apartment with sea view, RisanFor sale cozy apartment with a total area …
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 140,000
For sale apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 97 sq. meters, in the city of Risan…
3 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 140,000
A5-268. Three-bedroom apartment in a complex, RisanFor sale an apartment with a total area o…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath 92 m²
€ 217,500
Luxury two-bedroom apartment, located approximately 500m away from the sea, in a small resid…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath 192 m²
€ 480,200
Luxury two-bedroom apartment, located approximately 500m away from the sea, in a small resid…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath 92 m²
€ 233,900
Luxury two-bedroom apartment, located approximately 500m away from the sea, in a small resid…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2 bath 127 m²
€ 304,500
Luxury duplex apartment, located approximately 500m away from the sea, in a small residentia…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 140,000
А5-260. Bright apartment with two bedrooms and sea views, Boka, RisanFor sale bright and war…
4 room house in Risan, Montenegro
4 room house
Risan, Montenegro
221 m²
€ 580,000
This offer in Risan is a spacious and luxurious three-story house with a total area of 221.2…
4 room house in Risan, Montenegro
4 room house
Risan, Montenegro
221 m²
€ 580,000
NUM 4936 This house in Risan is a spacious and luxurious property with three floors and a to…
2 room apartment in Strp, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 156,000
A5-200. Two bedroom apartment with sea view in StrpFor sale two bedroom apartment in first l…
3 room apartment in Strp, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 324,000
A5-199. Three bedroom apartment with sea view in StrpFor sale three bedroom apartment in Str…
1 room apartment in Strp, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 81,000
A5-197. Cozy studio on the first line of the sea, StrpFor sale studio overlooking the sea wi…
Apartment in Risan, Montenegro
Apartment
Risan, Montenegro
29 m²
€ 50,000
Studio 29sq.m, ground floor, located in the heart of the city of Risan, on the beautiful, me…
Villa 5 room villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Risan, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 2,200,000
NUM 1103 Three-storey villa, located right on the Adriatic coast with a beach and a pier.…
9 room house in Risan, Montenegro
9 room house
Risan, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 400,000
NUM 1414 An old stone house for sale, in the heart of the town of Risan, in the old town.…
4 room house in Risan, Montenegro
4 room house
Risan, Montenegro
138 m²
€ 290,000
NUM 1413 Renovated house in the heart of the town of Risan, in the old town for sale. Th…
5 room house in Risan, Montenegro
5 room house
Risan, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 800,000
NUM 2117 Private house for sale, located in a quiet part of Risan with a view to the …
Apartment in Strp, Montenegro
Apartment
Strp, Montenegro
28 m²
€ 90,000
NUM 3814 Apartments in luxurious old, stone villa for sale. The villa is located on the c…
3 room apartment in Strp, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
112 m²
€ 347,000
NUM 3814-2 Apartments in luxurious old, stone villa for sale. The villa is located on…
2 room apartment in Strp, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 170,000
NUM 3814-3 Apartment for sale in Strp, near the town of Kotor. It is located on the grou…
Apartment in Strp, Montenegro
Apartment
Strp, Montenegro
28 m²
€ 90,000
NUM 3814-4 Studio apartment for sale in Strp, near the town of Kotor. It is located on th…
2 room apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
82 m²
€ 217,000
NUM 3830 Beautiful apartment for sale in Risan, Kotor. The apartment is located in a…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
554 m²
€ 3,500,000
NUM 3720 Luxury Villa in Risan. The area of the villa is 554 m2, of which the total a…
5 room house in Risan, Montenegro
5 room house
Risan, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 554 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
D5-134. House on the first line of the sea in the Bay of Kotor, RisanFor sale villa with a u…
