Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Villa
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
283 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
D4-385. Beautiful panoramic sea view villa in BlizikuceFor sale beautiful panoramic sea view…
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
287 m²
€ 980,000
The apartment occupies the last 2 floors in a residential complex in the upper district of B…
2 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
€ 165,000
The apartment is fully furnished and has sea views. The price includes the cost of the garage.
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
55 m²
€ 93,500
For sale great apartment in a new house, fenced area. The house is located in the suburbs o…
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
37 m²
€ 105,000
The code of a property - 1.30.13.6959 Is presented by to your attention the two-room Apa…
1 room apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 bath
66 m²
€ 123,420
This gorgeous apartment is located near the new 5-star development called Porto Novi. Numero…
5 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 144,477
House with a terrace in a mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an are…
2 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
71 m²
€ 285,000
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 550,000
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
48 m²
€ 95,800
6 room house
Budva, Montenegro
460 m²
€ 840,000
NUM 3011 New house for sale in the area of Becici, nearby the town of Budva. The hou…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
1 Floor
€ 216,380
Properties features in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map