Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Bar Municipality, Montenegro
180 m²
€ 349,000
3 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 90,000
NUM 2889 House for sale in a beautiful location in Crmnica, village Sotonici. The stone hous…
Villa 6 room villa
Montenegro, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,700,000
The code of a property - 0.n/a.728. the Country house in Kindness on the first line and …
Villa 4 room villa
Zagora, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 510,000
NUM 5092 A two-story stone villa for sale in a quiet location far fr om the city noise i…
5 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
127 m²
€ 310,000
Residential building with two separate apartments on the basement and ground floor of a priv…
4 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 bath
210 m²
€ 794,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -House in a peaceful part of Herceg Novi.It is situated in a…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
28 m²
€ 48,000
The building over Kuzhina will be ready in 2022 The following apartments are available from…
9 room house
Bar, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
463 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 242,053
Four-storey house with panoramic views of the sea and Bar. To the sea 500 m To the center…
3 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 265,000
The code of a property - 2.25.11.2455 the New three-storeyed house in Joy in 50 meters fr…
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
56 m²
€ 112,000
One bedroom apartment for sale in Becici. The total area of the apartment is 56 sq.m, 1nd fl…
1 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/2 Floor
€ 119,409
For sale apartment of 48 m2 with a balcony and magnificent sea views. The apartment is lo…
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
46 m²
€ 180,000
Object code - 5.25.13.10688Offered for sale apartment in a new residential complex, Bar Rivi…
Properties features in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
