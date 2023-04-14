Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

Villa 3 room villain Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 529 m²
€ 9,845,000
https://youtu.be/JXVAF4j_NHg   Residential area: 529 m2 (383 m2 + 146 m2 terraces) E…
Villa 6 room villain Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
Price on request
Unique Old Mill villa is situated in the middle of Boka Bay, close to its narrowest point. A…
Villa 5 room villain Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 235 m²
€ 980,000
Residential area: 235 m2 Land area: 787 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 5 Direct distance from the…
Villa 4 room villain Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 bath 340 m²
€ 1,200,000
Great offer for fans of exclusive and calm! The spacious villa in Nivice, located on the fir…

