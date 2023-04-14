Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Clear all
45 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
83 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 280,000
A7-026. Apartment on the first line in Igalo, Herceg Novifor sale Apartment on the first lin…
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 110,000
A7-022. Sea view apartment in Herceg Novifor sale, An apartment with a fresh renovation wit…
Apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Price on request
Herceg Novi, Igalo – New apartments complex for sale The complex consists of 67 apartments w…
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 155,000
A7-015. Sea view apartment in Igalo, Herceg NoviFor sale in Herceg Novi Sea view apartment. …
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 175,000
A7-014. Spacious apartment Herceg Novi, IgaloFor sale in Igalo , Herceg Novi Apartment with…
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 bath
60 m²
2 Floor
€ 121,000
Two bedroom apartment available to purchase in Goma near Igalo with absolutely outstanding v…
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
128 m²
€ 200,000
4 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
127 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 350,000
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
125 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 400,000
4 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 794,000
4 room house
Suscepan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 268,000
4 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
122 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
3 room house
Ratisevina, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 85,000
А5-212. Cozy one bedroom apartment IgaloFor sale spacious apartment in Herzeng Novi, Igalo …
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 70 m2 with two bedrooms, living room with dining area, kitchen, bathro…
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 72,000
For sale apartment of 35m2, located in Igalo. The apartment consists of a living room wit…
House
Suscepan, Montenegro
€ 95,000
D5-1043. Suscepan house under constructionFor sale house under construction in Suspecan.&nbs…
Apartment
Suscepan, Montenegro
116 m²
€ 210,000
A5-1042. Beautiful apartment in Centr IgaloFor sale beautiful apartment in Centr Igalo. …
Apartment
Suscepan, Montenegro
126 m²
€ 150,000
A5-841. Apartment with sea view in IgaloFor sale 2 bedroom apartment in Igalo In apartment: …
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
А2-1191. Apartment in the resort village of NjiviceFor sale large apartment in the picturesq…
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
132 m²
6 Floor
€ 320,000
А2-1148. Luxurious apartment in Herceg NoviFor sale a bright, spacious apartment in the…
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
87 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
95 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
123 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
73 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
61 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment
Suscepan, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
€ 100,000
A2-1104. Magnificent sea view apartment with pool and garden in IgaloFor sale apartment of 4…
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
€ 300,000
А2-1031. Nice Two Bedrooms Apartment on the Top floor, SeafrontTwo bedrooms apartment on the…
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
1 Floor
€ 135,000
А2-1030. Seafront Two Bedrooms Apartment Seafront two bedrooms apartment for sale in Herceg …
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
142 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 220,000
А9-1018. Luxury PenthouseLuxury Penthouse for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro. Apartment&nb…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map