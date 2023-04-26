Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
  5. Multilevel-apartment

Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 bath 57 m²
€ 151,888
For sale we offer apartments in a new and modern complex "Bellemond Residence", Becici (Budv…
6 room house in Montenegro, Montenegro
6 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
136 m²
€ 170,000
The code of an object - 2.25.11.2154 the two-storeyed house with mansard etazhy in the Gr…
4 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
3 bath 218 m²
€ 425,674
Location: Krasici, Tivat Villa area: 218 sq.m. Plot area: 400 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 4 Nu…
House in Perast, Montenegro
House
Perast, Montenegro
93 m²
€ 400,000
Ruins for sale in Perast. The house has 3 levels, 93 sq.m. Plot area 279 sq.m. Sea view
2 room house in Montenegro, Montenegro
2 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 138,000
Object code - 1.25.11.9776 A house for sale in the city of Bar, Shushan district. To the sea…
4 room apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 138,693
2 room apartment in Mrkovi, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Mrkovi, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 95,000
A2-1153. Cozy two bedrooms apartment with sea viewApartments for sale in 5 minutes from…
House in Montenegro, Montenegro
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 98,000
The code of a property - 1.20.11.4716 the Region: Herceg-Novi District: It seems Area…
Villa Villa in Montenegro, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Montenegro, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 1,300,000
The code of a property - 1.30.728.5504 Apartments in a country house are locateded by in…
5 room house in Montenegro, Montenegro
5 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
170 m²
€ 105,000
Object code - 4.25.11.10606 Three-story house near the sea in Utekh, Bar House Features - ar…
2 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
57 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 66 m²
€ 145,200
Apartments with two bedrooms with an area of ​ ​ 66m2, in a new residential complex in the i…

Properties features in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

with sea view
cheap
luxury
