  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

4 room housein Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 794,000
4 room housein Suscepan, Montenegro
4 room house
Suscepan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 268,000
4 room housein Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
3 room housein Ratisevina, Montenegro
3 room house
Ratisevina, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
Housein Suscepan, Montenegro
House
Suscepan, Montenegro
€ 95,000
D5-1043. Suscepan house under constructionFor sale house under construction in Suspecan.&nbs…
5 room housein Ratisevina, Montenegro
5 room house
Ratisevina, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
D2-2036. Villa with apartments in Ratishevina, Herceg Novi Wonderful villa with 6 apartments…
3 room housein Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
D2-1066. Luxury villa with its beach and pool in Njivice, Herceg NoviFor sale a luxury villa…
5 room housein Suscepan, Montenegro
5 room house
Suscepan, Montenegro
2 bath 175 m²
€ 262,500
A house with incredible sea views in Igalo. The area of the house is 175 m2, the land plot i…
5 room housein Suscepan, Montenegro
5 room house
Suscepan, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 1,200,000
Fantastic villa in Igalo, Montenegro. This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood. This vil…

