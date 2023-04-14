Houses for sale in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
4 room housein Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 400,000
House for sale in Herceg Novi. The area of the house is 350 m2, the area of the plot is 500…
4 room housein Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 794,000
4 room housein Suscepan, Montenegro
4 room house
Suscepan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 268,000
4 room housein Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
3 room housein Ratisevina, Montenegro
3 room house
Ratisevina, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
6 room housein Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
6 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
360 m²
€ 380,000
NUM 1650 Building with five apartments for sale in the city of Herceg Novi, in a quiet ar…
9 room housein Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
9 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
378 m²
€ 1,800,000
NUM 3714 Modern house in Savina. The house area is 378 m2 and the plot area is 330 m2.…
Housein Suscepan, Montenegro
House
Suscepan, Montenegro
€ 95,000
D5-1043. Suscepan house under constructionFor sale house under construction in Suspecan.&nbs…
5 room housein Ratisevina, Montenegro
5 room house
Ratisevina, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 380,000
D2-2036. Villa with apartments in Ratishevina, Herceg Novi Wonderful villa with 6 apartments…
3 room housein Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
D2-1066. Luxury villa with its beach and pool in Njivice, Herceg NoviFor sale a luxury villa…
9 room housein Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
9 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
378 m²
€ 1,800,000
Modern house in Savina. The area of the house is 378 m2, the area of the plot is 330 m2. H…
Villa 3 room villain Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 529 m²
€ 9,845,000
https://youtu.be/JXVAF4j_NHg   Residential area: 529 m2 (383 m2 + 146 m2 terraces) E…
4 room housein Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 room house
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 372 m²
€ 1,100,000
Area: 372 m2 Land area: 2000 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 + 1 Swimming pool Parking spac…
Villa 6 room villain Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
Price on request
Unique Old Mill villa is situated in the middle of Boka Bay, close to its narrowest point. A…
Villa 5 room villain Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 235 m²
€ 980,000
Residential area: 235 m2 Land area: 787 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 5 Direct distance from the…
5 room housein Suscepan, Montenegro
5 room house
Suscepan, Montenegro
197 m²
€ 475,000
Rays. The village of Luchichi is located on green hills above Herceg Novi, near the border w…
5 room housein Suscepan, Montenegro
5 room house
Suscepan, Montenegro
2 bath 175 m²
€ 262,500
A house with incredible sea views in Igalo. The area of the house is 175 m2, the land plot i…
6 room housein Suscepan, Montenegro
6 room house
Suscepan, Montenegro
2 bath 150 m²
€ 390,000
A large house that is today used as a mini hotel in the southern part of the city of Igalo. …
Villa 4 room villain Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 bath 340 m²
€ 1,200,000
Great offer for fans of exclusive and calm! The spacious villa in Nivice, located on the fir…
6 room housein Suscepan, Montenegro
6 room house
Suscepan, Montenegro
4 bath 400 m²
€ 330,000
Luxury house in Herceg Novi For sale 3-storey house in Igalo (Herceg Novi). The total area o…
5 room housein Suscepan, Montenegro
5 room house
Suscepan, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 1,200,000
Fantastic villa in Igalo, Montenegro. This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood. This vil…

