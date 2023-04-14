Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
36 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 280,000
A7-026. Apartment on the first line in Igalo, Herceg Novifor sale Apartment on the first lin…
1 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 110,000
A7-022. Sea view apartment in Herceg Novifor sale, An apartment with a fresh renovation wit…
Apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Price on request
Herceg Novi, Igalo – New apartments complex for sale The complex consists of 67 apartments w…
2 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 155,000
A7-015. Sea view apartment in Igalo, Herceg NoviFor sale in Herceg Novi Sea view apartment. …
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 175,000
A7-014. Spacious apartment Herceg Novi, IgaloFor sale in Igalo , Herceg Novi Apartment with…
2 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 bath 60 m² 2 Floor
€ 121,000
Two bedroom apartment available to purchase in Goma near Igalo with absolutely outstanding v…
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
128 m²
€ 200,000
4 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 127 m² Number of floors 4
€ 350,000
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 125 m² Number of floors 5
€ 400,000
1 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 85,000
А5-212. Cozy one bedroom apartment IgaloFor sale spacious apartment in Herzeng Novi, Igalo …
2 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 70 m2 with two bedrooms, living room with dining area, kitchen, bathro…
1 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 72,000
For sale apartment of 35m2, located in Igalo. The apartment consists of a living room wit…
Apartmentin Suscepan, Montenegro
Apartment
Suscepan, Montenegro
116 m²
€ 210,000
A5-1042. Beautiful apartment in Centr IgaloFor sale beautiful apartment in Centr Igalo. …
Apartmentin Suscepan, Montenegro
Apartment
Suscepan, Montenegro
126 m²
€ 150,000
A5-841. Apartment with sea view in IgaloFor sale 2 bedroom apartment in Igalo In apartment: …
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
А2-1191. Apartment in the resort village of NjiviceFor sale large apartment in the picturesq…
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 132 m² 6 Floor
€ 320,000
А2-1148. Luxurious apartment in Herceg NoviFor sale a bright, spacious apartment in the…
2 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
87 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
95 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
123 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
73 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
61 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Suscepan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Suscepan, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 100,000
A2-1104. Magnificent sea view apartment with pool and garden in IgaloFor sale apartment of 4…
2 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 300,000
А2-1031. Nice Two Bedrooms Apartment on the Top floor, SeafrontTwo bedrooms apartment on the…
2 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 1 Floor
€ 135,000
А2-1030. Seafront Two Bedrooms Apartment Seafront two bedrooms apartment for sale in Herceg …
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 142 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 220,000
А9-1018. Luxury PenthouseLuxury Penthouse for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro. Apartment&nb…
1 room apartmentin Suscepan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Suscepan, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 86,400
A2-095. Flats in IgaloExcellent, furnished apartments in a stylish, modern house, just a hun…
1 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 75,000
A2-273. Flats with fantastic sea viewApartments in a new house, just 10 minutes walk to the …
1 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
47 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
60 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
77 m²
Price on request

Properties features in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir