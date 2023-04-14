Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

4 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
144 m²
€ 360,000
NUM 5220 Duplex apartment for sale with an area of 144 m2, located on the 3rd and 4th floors…
4 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
144 m²
€ 360,000
A two-level apartment for sale with an area of 144 m2, located on the 3rd and 4th floors of …
1 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
39 m²
€ 85,000
NUM 5140 Apartment for sale in Igalo, municipality of Herceg Novi, just 5 minutes from the s…
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 280,000
A7-026. Apartment on the first line in Igalo, Herceg Novifor sale Apartment on the first lin…
1 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 110,000
A7-022. Sea view apartment in Herceg Novifor sale, An apartment with a fresh renovation wit…
Apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Price on request
Herceg Novi, Igalo – New apartments complex for sale The complex consists of 67 apartments w…
2 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 155,000
A7-015. Sea view apartment in Igalo, Herceg NoviFor sale in Herceg Novi Sea view apartment. …
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 175,000
A7-014. Spacious apartment Herceg Novi, IgaloFor sale in Igalo , Herceg Novi Apartment with…
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
115 m²
€ 299,000
NUM 3873 Penthouse with sea and park views for sale in Topla, Herceg Novi. The apar…
1 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
56 m²
€ 160,000
Apartment for sale in Igalo. The apartment has an area of 56 m2 and is located on the 3rd fl…
2 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
52 m²
€ 110,000
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
87 m²
€ 210,000
2 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 bath 60 m² 2 Floor
€ 121,000
Two bedroom apartment available to purchase in Goma near Igalo with absolutely outstanding v…
1 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
40 m²
€ 58,000
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 192,000
2 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
90 m²
€ 170,000
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 192,000
NUM 4933 A three-bedroom duplex apartment for sale in Igalo, in a quiet location near th…
2 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
90 m²
€ 170,000
NUM 4932 A two-bedroom apartment for sale in a new building in Igalo, located in a quiet…
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
128 m²
€ 200,000
4 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 127 m² Number of floors 4
€ 350,000
3 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 125 m² Number of floors 5
€ 400,000
1 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 85,000
А5-212. Cozy one bedroom apartment IgaloFor sale spacious apartment in Herzeng Novi, Igalo …
2 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 70 m2 with two bedrooms, living room with dining area, kitchen, bathro…
1 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 72,000
For sale apartment of 35m2, located in Igalo. The apartment consists of a living room wit…
1 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
40 m²
€ 67,000
NUM 4487 Apartment for sale in a new building in Igalo, near Herceg Novi. The apartment …
1 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
40 m²
€ 67,000
Apartment for sale in a new house in Igalo, near Herceg Novi. The apartment has an area of 4…
2 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
75 m²
€ 129,000
NUM 1308 The apartment is located in Herceg Novi in a two-storey house, in a building of o…
1 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
60 m²
€ 195,000
NUM 2694 Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, with a total area of 60 m2. The apartment is l…
1 room apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
62 m²
€ 69,000
NUM 2972 Apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, in Igalo district. The apartment with a to…
Apartmentin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Apartment
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
30 m²
€ 91,000
NUM 3360 Apartments for sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi. For sale two studio apartments …

