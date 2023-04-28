Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Prcanj
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Prcanj, Montenegro
44 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
1 220 m²
€ 650,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
576 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
220 m²
€ 700,000
Country villa in the village of Kavach with breathtaking views of the plain and the Gulf of …
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 750,000
A two-storey villa with an interesting architectural solution: the rooms are located on the …
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
Villa Villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
550 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Seafront stone villa for sale This old stone villa in Prcanj belonged to the…
Villa 3 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
200 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
Vila samo 50 metara od mora u Prčanji, Kotor! Površina vile 230m2, površina…
Villa 9 room villa
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
484 m²
€ 1,700,000
Area 484 square meters. Floor 4 Land area: 1223 sqm. Bedroom 9 Bathrooms: 8 Additio…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath
373 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,800,000
Kotor bay, Prcanj – Contemporary design new villa for sale Approached via a private, securel…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath
456 m²
2 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury new villa for sale Approached via a private, securely-gated road, Vil…
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath
479 m²
€ 2,200,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury villa with panoramic sea and mountain views across Kotor Bay for sale…
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
456 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
479 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 695,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
510 m²
€ 1,750,000
The total area of 510 square meters.m.including: Living area 450 square meters.m. The …
Villa 4 room villa
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 600,000
Area 150 square meters.m. The area of the plot is 3000 square meters.m. Bedrooms 4 Ba…
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
215 m²
€ 770,000
Area: 215 m2 Land size: 494 m2 ; Bedrooms: 5 ; Sunnuts: 3 + toilet ; Number of floors: 4…
Villa 3 room villa
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
382 m²
€ 2,500,000
Built-up area - building at the base of 10.0 x 14.75m. The total area of the building is…
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
168 m²
€ 690,000
An old three-story villa with five bedrooms, on the first line by the sea. The villa is …
Villa 6 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 750,000
This old three-story villa has been restored, while maintaining its traditional style. V…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
751 m²
€ 1,050,000
This villa is the most suitable place to relax with your family. Large saltwater pool (!…
Villa 3 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
275 m²
€ 750,000
Wonderful, family villa fully equipped and ready to live. Near the villa there is a smal…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
275 m²
€ 1,650,000
This villa in the village of Stolivka is a wonderful, very cozy villa with 4 bedrooms an…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 900,000
Cozy 3-storey villa with 4 bedrooms, a large pool just 50 meters from the sea. Villa are…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
372 m²
€ 2,400,000
The villa has 2 floors and is divided into 4 fully autonomous apartments. You can live i…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
497 m²
€ 3,300,000
The villa in the village of Prchan is a four-story estate with 4 bedrooms, a large garde…
Villa 6 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
272 m²
€ 770,000
A brand new villa with a large territory, amazing views and only 5 minutes from the sea.…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
