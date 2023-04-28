Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Prcanj
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

Villa To archive
Clear all
65 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 1 220 m²
€ 650,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Villa 3 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 576 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Villa 6 room villa in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Muo, Montenegro
228 m²
€ 565,000
NUM 5241 We offer for sale a magnificent villa in a quiet and peaceful suburb of Kotor, M…
Villa 6 room villa in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Muo, Montenegro
228 m²
€ 565,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 236 m²
€ 690,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m²
€ 700,000
Country villa in the village of Kavach with breathtaking views of the plain and the Gulf of …
Villa 5 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 750,000
A two-storey villa with an interesting architectural solution: the rooms are located on the …
Villa 4 room villa in Trojica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath 317 m²
€ 1,750,000
Living area: 317 sq.m. Total area with terraces and underground: 480 sq.m.  Plot:…
Villa 5 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
Villa Villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
550 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Seafront stone villa for sale This old stone villa in Prcanj belonged to the…
Villa 4 room villa in Trojica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
NUM 5150 Villa for sale, which is located in a picturesque location with a breathtaking …
Villa 4 room villa in Trojica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 3 room villa in Trojica, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
155 m²
€ 400,000
Villas of various types for sale in the Kawach area. The villas have beautiful views of the …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 510 m²
€ 1,600,000
Area: 510 sq.m. (450 sq.m. + attic 60 sq.m.) Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 6 Floors: 3 + attic …
Villa 5 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 320 m²
€ 700,000
We offer for sale a truly remarkable offer in the Montenegrin market: a newly built, luxurio…
Villa 3 room villa in Trojica, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath 480 m²
Price on request
New unique family villa in the real estate market of Montenegro in Tivat. Surrounded by…
Villa 2 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
1 bath 110 m²
€ 240,000
wp: paragraph In a private area of 23,000 sq.m. 30 houses will be located: townhouses for 2…
Villa 3 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
200 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
170 m²
€ 375,000
NUM 1669 Villa for sale in a quiet area of Tivat - Lepetani. The location of the…
Villa 3 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
145 m²
€ 239,000
NUM 1668 Villa for sale in a quiet area of ​​Tivat-Lepetane. The location of the villa p…
Villa 4 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
Vila samo 50 metara od mora u Prčanji, Kotor! Površina vile 230m2, površina…
Villa 9 room villa in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
484 m²
€ 1,700,000
Area 484 square meters. Floor 4 Land area: 1223 sqm. Bedroom 9 Bathrooms: 8 Additio…
Villa 4 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath 373 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,800,000
Kotor bay, Prcanj – Contemporary design new villa for sale Approached via a private, securel…
Villa 4 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath 456 m² 2 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury new villa for sale Approached via a private, securely-gated road, Vil…
Villa 5 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath 479 m²
€ 2,200,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury villa with panoramic sea and mountain views across Kotor Bay for sale…
Villa 4 room villa in Trojica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 4 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
456 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
479 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 5 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 695,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
510 m²
€ 1,750,000
The total area of 510 square meters.m.including: Living area 450 square meters.m. The …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir