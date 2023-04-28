Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Prcanj
Villas
Villas for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro
65 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
1 220 m²
€ 650,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
576 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Villa 6 room villa
Muo, Montenegro
228 m²
€ 565,000
NUM 5241 We offer for sale a magnificent villa in a quiet and peaceful suburb of Kotor, M…
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
220 m²
€ 700,000
Country villa in the village of Kavach with breathtaking views of the plain and the Gulf of …
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 750,000
A two-storey villa with an interesting architectural solution: the rooms are located on the …
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath
317 m²
€ 1,750,000
Living area: 317 sq.m. Total area with terraces and underground: 480 sq.m. Plot:…
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
Prcanj, Montenegro
550 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Seafront stone villa for sale This old stone villa in Prcanj belonged to the…
Trojica, Montenegro
155 m²
€ 400,000
Villas of various types for sale in the Kawach area. The villas have beautiful views of the …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
510 m²
€ 1,600,000
Area: 510 sq.m. (450 sq.m. + attic 60 sq.m.) Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 6 Floors: 3 + attic …
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
320 m²
€ 700,000
We offer for sale a truly remarkable offer in the Montenegrin market: a newly built, luxurio…
New unique family villa in the real estate market of Montenegro in Tivat. Surrounded by…
Villa 2 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
1 bath
110 m²
€ 240,000
wp: paragraph In a private area of 23,000 sq.m. 30 houses will be located: townhouses for 2…
Villa 3 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
200 m²
Price on request
NUM 1669 Villa for sale in a quiet area of Tivat - Lepetani. The location of the…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
Vila samo 50 metara od mora u Prčanji, Kotor! Površina vile 230m2, površina…
Villa 9 room villa
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
484 m²
€ 1,700,000
Area 484 square meters. Floor 4 Land area: 1223 sqm. Bedroom 9 Bathrooms: 8 Additio…
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath
479 m²
€ 2,200,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury villa with panoramic sea and mountain views across Kotor Bay for sale…
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 695,000
