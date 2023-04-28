Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Prcanj
  5. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

3 room townhouse in Kavac, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 440 m²
€ 330,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 310 m² Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
