  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Prcanj
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

7 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Kavac, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 440 m²
€ 330,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 310 m² Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
3 room townhouse in Trojica, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Trojica, Montenegro
2 bath 130 m²
€ 265,000
The townhouse is a part of Green Hill project located in the Kavac region, between Tivat and…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
104 m²
€ 600,000
NUM 4821 For sale, a three-story semi-detached stone house in an attractive location near Ko…
3 room townhouse in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
180 m²
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 10 000 m² Number of floors 2
€ 173,250
PROJECTS BRIEF My Tiny House-Smart Eco Life Model 50 The beautiful piece of land for our …
