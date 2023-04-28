Montenegro
As private owner
As a company
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Prcanj
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Prcanj, Montenegro
189 properties total found
New
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath
516 m²
€ 800,000
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath
269 m²
€ 795,000
5 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 1,260,000
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
1 220 m²
€ 650,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
576 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
3 room townhouse
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
440 m²
€ 330,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
310 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
220 m²
€ 700,000
Country villa in the village of Kavach with breathtaking views of the plain and the Gulf of …
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 750,000
A two-storey villa with an interesting architectural solution: the rooms are located on the …
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath
29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
2 bath
120 m²
Price on request
This lovely house in nature is part of development project that will include 10 houses of di…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath
131 m²
€ 506,885
Would you like to invest in Europe in a very safe and beautiful country with reaso…
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
1 Floor
€ 159,000
А5-285. Two bedroom apartment in Prcanj This apartment is located on the first floor of a bu…
House
Trojica, Montenegro
2 Floor
€ 240,000
Tivat – New house complex overlooking Tivat for sale The development Green Hill consists of …
Villa Villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
550 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Seafront stone villa for sale This old stone villa in Prcanj belonged to the…
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 98,000
Nice apartment of 58 sq. meters in the quiet village of Przhitsa, next to the Kotor Tunnel. …
1 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
€ 87,500
We offer for sale a furnished apartment of 42 square meters with one bedroom. The apartment …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 350,000
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
Apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 98,931
A5-271. Apartment in New complex in KavacApartments for Sale in new complex, Kavac, Tivat A…
1 room apartment
Muo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
€ 87,000
For sale one bedroom apartment in the village of Muo (Bay of Kotor). Good location, walki…
2 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 67,000
We bring to your attention 6 apartments for sale in a new complex with stunning views of the…
1 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 88,000
A5-269-1. New apartment with a sea view in a complex with a swimming pool, KavacNew apartmen…
1 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
23 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 85,000
A5-269. New studio with a sea view in a complex with a swimming pool, KavacNew studio for sa…
Apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 800,000
D5-238. Urbanised plot with two unfinished duplexes Prcanj For sale all together! Plot…
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 200,000
D5-235. House in PrcanjFor sale house with plot in Prcanj In a quiet and peaceful loc…
5 room house
Trojica, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
D5-233. Spacious house with sea view , Kavac For sale house 250m2 on a plot of 430m2: …
8 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
440 m²
€ 1,650,000
House
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
108 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
