Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

25 properties total found
6 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath 269 m²
€ 795,000
5 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
5 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 1,260,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 1 220 m²
€ 650,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Villa 3 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 576 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
3 room townhouse in Kavac, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 440 m²
€ 330,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 310 m² Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Villa 5 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 236 m²
€ 690,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m²
€ 700,000
Country villa in the village of Kavach with breathtaking views of the plain and the Gulf of …
Villa 5 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 750,000
A two-storey villa with an interesting architectural solution: the rooms are located on the …
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trojica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath 29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
3 room house in Kavac, Montenegro
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
2 bath 120 m²
Price on request
This lovely house in nature is part of development project that will include 10 houses of di…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Trojica, Montenegro
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath 131 m²
€ 506,885
Would you like to invest in Europe in a very safe and beautiful country with reaso…
Villa 5 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
2 room apartment in Trojica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 98,000
Nice apartment of 58 sq. meters in the quiet village of Przhitsa, next to the Kotor Tunnel. …
1 room apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 87,500
We offer for sale a furnished apartment of 42 square meters with one bedroom. The apartment …
Penthouse 3 rooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 350,000
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
1 room apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Muo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 87,000
For sale one bedroom apartment in the village of Muo (Bay of Kotor). Good location, walki…
2 room apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 67,000
We bring to your attention 6 apartments for sale in a new complex with stunning views of the…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trojica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath 20 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 89,100
This studio will be located on the fist floor of our Mini Condos building in Kavač, together…
2 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 97 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 235,000
For sale apartment with two bedrooms and a magnificent view of the bay. Structure: Living…
2 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 215,000
For sale apartment with two bedrooms, two hundred meters from the sea. Fully equipped wit…
Villa 4 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
Vila samo 50 metara od mora u Prčanji, Kotor! Površina vile 230m2, površina…
7 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
7 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath 394 m²
€ 480,000
For sale 4-storey house on the 1st line in Boko-Kotorskaya Bay, Kotorsky community. The are…
Villa 5 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
5 bath 450 m²
€ 1,290,000
Villa 450m2 at 1225m2 in Kavach for sale Selling an elegant modern three-storey villa in Kav…
4 room house in Kavac, Montenegro
4 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
A modern, stylish villa is sold in the town of Kavach, Tivata district. Villa with a total a…
