Pool Houses for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

House

27 properties total found
6 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath 516 m²
€ 800,000
House in Muo, Montenegro
House
Muo, Montenegro
€ 150,000
2 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 250,000
4 room house in Muo, Montenegro
4 room house
Muo, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath 373 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,800,000
Kotor bay, Prcanj – Contemporary design new villa for sale Approached via a private, securel…
Villa 4 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath 456 m² 2 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury new villa for sale Approached via a private, securely-gated road, Vil…
Villa 5 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath 479 m²
€ 2,200,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury villa with panoramic sea and mountain views across Kotor Bay for sale…
House 5 bathrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
House 5 bathrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 1,250,000
Villa 4 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 450,000
6 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 180 m² Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
Chic villa with its own elevator from the villa to the beach. Great location in the village …
4 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 630,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
5 bath 450 m²
€ 1,290,000
Villa 450m2 at 1225m2 in Kavach for sale Selling an elegant modern three-storey villa in Kav…
8 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
8 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 497 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,400,000
Luxury villa is sold, in one of the most beautiful places on the Montenegrin coast, cozy vil…
9 room house in Kavac, Montenegro
9 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
11 Number of rooms 450 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,290,000
For sale is an amazing three-storey villa in the town of Kavach. The huge recreation area on…
4 room house in Kavac, Montenegro
4 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
A modern, stylish villa is sold in the town of Kavach, Tivata district. Villa with a total a…
5 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
5 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bath 161 m²
€ 170,000
The house is located in Prchani in the immediate vicinity of the Riviera boarding house. The…
Villa 4 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath 371 m²
Price on request
A new, fully furnished villa of class & quot; suite & quot; in Stoliva. The villa is on the …
Villa Villa in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
960 m²
Price on request
This luxurious small hotel in Perast consists of two buildings with the total area of 960m² …
Villa 3 room villa in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
3 bath 382 m²
€ 2,500,000
Kotor, Perast – Extraordinary stone villa with the pool  This exclusive villa epitomizes the…
Villa 4 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 bath 497 m²
€ 3,500,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Charming waterfront villa next to Tre Sorrele house This lavish villa’s wow …
5 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
5 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 104 m²
€ 550,000
Fantastic villa in Stoliv, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood . Thi…
3 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 850,000
Fantastic chalet in Stoliv, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful neighb…
9 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
9 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
15 Number of rooms 670 m²
€ 2,500,000
Fantastic chalet in Prchan, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful neighb…
7 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
7 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
Fantastic chalet in Prchan, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful neighb…
4 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 371 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,575,000
Fantastic villa in Stoliv, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood . Thi…
4 room house in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
4 room house
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 320 m² Number of floors 3
€ 695,000
Fantastic villa in Kotor, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood . This…
4 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 235 m² Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
For sale is a villa that has an unusual design. The total area of the villa is 213 m2 on a p…
