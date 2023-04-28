Pool Houses for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

Montenegro
27 properties total found
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath
516 m²
€ 800,000
House
Muo, Montenegro
€ 150,000
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 250,000
4 room house
Muo, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath
373 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,800,000
Kotor bay, Prcanj – Contemporary design new villa for sale Approached via a private, securel…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath
456 m²
2 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury new villa for sale Approached via a private, securely-gated road, Vil…
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath
479 m²
€ 2,200,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury villa with panoramic sea and mountain views across Kotor Bay for sale…
House 5 bathrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 1,250,000
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 450,000
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
180 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
Chic villa with its own elevator from the villa to the beach. Great location in the village …
4 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 630,000
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
5 bath
450 m²
€ 1,290,000
Villa 450m2 at 1225m2 in Kavach for sale Selling an elegant modern three-storey villa in Kav…
8 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
497 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,400,000
Luxury villa is sold, in one of the most beautiful places on the Montenegrin coast, cozy vil…
9 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
11 Number of rooms
450 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,290,000
For sale is an amazing three-storey villa in the town of Kavach. The huge recreation area on…
4 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
330 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
A modern, stylish villa is sold in the town of Kavach, Tivata district. Villa with a total a…
5 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bath
161 m²
€ 170,000
The house is located in Prchani in the immediate vicinity of the Riviera boarding house. The…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath
371 m²
Price on request
A new, fully furnished villa of class & quot; suite & quot; in Stoliva. The villa is on the …
Villa Villa
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
960 m²
Price on request
This luxurious small hotel in Perast consists of two buildings with the total area of 960m² …
Villa 3 room villa
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
3 bath
382 m²
€ 2,500,000
Kotor, Perast – Extraordinary stone villa with the pool This exclusive villa epitomizes the…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 bath
497 m²
€ 3,500,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Charming waterfront villa next to Tre Sorrele house This lavish villa’s wow …
5 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
104 m²
€ 550,000
Fantastic villa in Stoliv, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood . Thi…
3 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 850,000
Fantastic chalet in Stoliv, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful neighb…
9 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
15 Number of rooms
670 m²
€ 2,500,000
Fantastic chalet in Prchan, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful neighb…
7 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
Fantastic chalet in Prchan, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful neighb…
4 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
371 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,575,000
Fantastic villa in Stoliv, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood . Thi…
4 room house
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
320 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 695,000
Fantastic villa in Kotor, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood . This…
4 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
235 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
For sale is a villa that has an unusual design. The total area of the villa is 213 m2 on a p…
