Seaview Houses for Sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

129 properties total found
6 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath 516 m²
€ 800,000
6 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath 269 m²
€ 795,000
5 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
5 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 1,260,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 1 220 m²
€ 650,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Villa 3 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 576 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
3 room townhouse in Kavac, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 440 m²
€ 330,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 310 m² Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Villa 5 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 236 m²
€ 690,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m²
€ 700,000
Country villa in the village of Kavach with breathtaking views of the plain and the Gulf of …
Villa 5 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 750,000
A two-storey villa with an interesting architectural solution: the rooms are located on the …
3 room house in Kavac, Montenegro
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
2 bath 120 m²
Price on request
This lovely house in nature is part of development project that will include 10 houses of di…
Villa 5 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
House in Trojica, Montenegro
House
Trojica, Montenegro
2 Floor
€ 240,000
Tivat – New house complex overlooking Tivat for sale The development Green Hill consists of …
Villa Villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
550 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Seafront stone villa for sale This old stone villa in Prcanj belonged to the…
2 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 200,000
D5-235. House in PrcanjFor sale house with plot in Prcanj  In a quiet and peaceful loc…
5 room house in Trojica, Montenegro
5 room house
Trojica, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
D5-233. Spacious house with sea view , Kavac For sale house 250m2 on a plot of 430m2: …
8 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
8 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
440 m²
€ 1,650,000
House in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
House
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
108 m² Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
2 room house in Trojica, Montenegro
2 room house
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m² Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
D5-228. New beautiful house in TivatFor sale this brand new house is part of a small complex…
5 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
5 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 718 m²
€ 3,950,000
D5-144. Lux villa with pool and beautiful sea view in PrcanjFor sale Lux villa in Prcanj wit…
House in Prcanj, Montenegro
House
Prcanj, Montenegro
150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
Area 150 sq.m. Plot of 500 sq.m. Sea view. Repair is needed, but with small investments you …
Villa 3 room villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
200 m²
Price on request
House in Muo, Montenegro
House
Muo, Montenegro
€ 150,000
2 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 250,000
3 room house in Kavac, Montenegro
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 155 m² Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
D5-350-2. New Beautiful Project medium two-floor villa for 1 family in TivatFor sale! Medium…
4 room house in Kavac, Montenegro
4 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 176 m² Number of floors 2
€ 360,000
D5-350-3. New Beautiful Projectmedium two-floor villa for 1 family in TivatFor sale! Medium …
3 room house in Kavac, Montenegro
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 176 m² Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
D5-350-4. New Beautiful Project two-floor villa for 1 family in KavacFor sale!  Convini…
5 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
5 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 418 m² Number of floors 3
€ 720,000
D5-137. House on the first line in StolivMini hotel for sale consisting of 7 apartments on t…
3 room house in Kavac, Montenegro
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m² Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
D5-350-1. New Beautiful Project two-floor townhouse for 2 families in TivatFor sale! Two-flo…
5 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
5 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 272 m² Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
D2-1092. New Villa with a pool and sea views in Boka BayNewly built contemporary villa with …
