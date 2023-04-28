Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Prcanj
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Prcanj, Montenegro
15 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath
269 m²
€ 795,000
5 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 1,260,000
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
1 220 m²
€ 650,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
576 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
3 room townhouse
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
440 m²
€ 330,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
310 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
220 m²
€ 700,000
Country villa in the village of Kavach with breathtaking views of the plain and the Gulf of …
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 750,000
A two-storey villa with an interesting architectural solution: the rooms are located on the …
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
2 bath
120 m²
Price on request
This lovely house in nature is part of development project that will include 10 houses of di…
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
Vila samo 50 metara od mora u Prčanji, Kotor! Površina vile 230m2, površina…
7 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath
394 m²
€ 480,000
For sale 4-storey house on the 1st line in Boko-Kotorskaya Bay, Kotorsky community. The are…
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
5 bath
450 m²
€ 1,290,000
Villa 450m2 at 1225m2 in Kavach for sale Selling an elegant modern three-storey villa in Kav…
4 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
330 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
A modern, stylish villa is sold in the town of Kavach, Tivata district. Villa with a total a…
