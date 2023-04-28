Seaview Apartments for Sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

Montenegro
60 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath
29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath
131 m²
€ 506,885
Would you like to invest in Europe in a very safe and beautiful country with reaso…
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
1 Floor
€ 159,000
А5-285. Two bedroom apartment in Prcanj This apartment is located on the first floor of a bu…
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 98,000
Nice apartment of 58 sq. meters in the quiet village of Przhitsa, next to the Kotor Tunnel. …
1 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
€ 87,500
We offer for sale a furnished apartment of 42 square meters with one bedroom. The apartment …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 350,000
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
Apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 98,931
A5-271. Apartment in New complex in KavacApartments for Sale in new complex, Kavac, Tivat A…
1 room apartment
Muo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
€ 87,000
For sale one bedroom apartment in the village of Muo (Bay of Kotor). Good location, walki…
2 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 67,000
We bring to your attention 6 apartments for sale in a new complex with stunning views of the…
1 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 88,000
A5-269-1. New apartment with a sea view in a complex with a swimming pool, KavacNew apartmen…
1 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
23 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 85,000
A5-269. New studio with a sea view in a complex with a swimming pool, KavacNew studio for sa…
Apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 800,000
D5-238. Urbanised plot with two unfinished duplexes Prcanj For sale all together! Plot…
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
3 Floor
€ 235,000
А5-244. Luxury two bedroom apartment with sea view, PrcanFor sale apartment with total area …
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
83 m²
€ 150,000
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
3 Floor
€ 210,000
А5-234-1. Two bedroom apartment with sea view in Stoliv For sale two bedroom apartment …
1 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
1 Floor
€ 160,000
А5-234. One bedroom apartment with sea view in Stoliv For sale apartment with sea view …
3 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
317 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
D5-146. New modern villa in KavacFor sale A new modern family villa with three bedrooms…
2 room apartment
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
98 m²
1 Floor
€ 350,000
А5-215. Two bedroom apartment in Drazin VrtFor sale two bedroom apartment in Drazin Vrt.&nbs…
1 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
3 Floor
€ 79,000
А5-218. One bedroom apartment in StolivFor sale one bedroom apartment in Stoliv. Apar…
1 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
17 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 72,000
А5-208. New studio with a sea view in a complex with a swimming pool, KavacFor sale new stud…
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 137,000
A2-203. Apartment with two bedrooms in StolivClub house "Camellia" is located in the Bay of…
2 room apartment
Muo, Montenegro
92 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
97 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 235,000
For sale apartment with two bedrooms and a magnificent view of the bay. Structure: Living…
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
€ 215,000
For sale apartment with two bedrooms, two hundred meters from the sea. Fully equipped wit…
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
1 Floor
€ 260,000
А5-183. Apartment with two bedrooms and sea view in StolivFor sale apartment with two bedroo…
Apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
612 m²
€ 340,000
U5-116. Plot in KavacFor sale is an urbanized plot of 766m2 with the existing UTU, allowed t…
3 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 239,000
A4-1161. Luxury two-bedroom apartment in New Condo, Tivat, KavacFor sale two apartments with…
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 239,000
A4-1159. Luxury two-bedroom apartment in New Condo with a pool, Tivat, Kavac Big comfortable…
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 165,000
A4-154. Apartments in KavacFor sale spacious apartment in the village of Kavach, near the ol…
3 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
105 m²
€ 235,000
A2-1123. Three bedroom apartment with sea views in the Bay of KotorThe apartment by the sea …
