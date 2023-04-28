Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trojica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath 29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Trojica, Montenegro
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath 131 m²
€ 506,885
Would you like to invest in Europe in a very safe and beautiful country with reaso…
2 room apartment in Trojica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 98,000
Nice apartment of 58 sq. meters in the quiet village of Przhitsa, next to the Kotor Tunnel. …
1 room apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 87,500
We offer for sale a furnished apartment of 42 square meters with one bedroom. The apartment …
Penthouse 3 rooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 350,000
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
1 room apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Muo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 87,000
For sale one bedroom apartment in the village of Muo (Bay of Kotor). Good location, walki…
2 room apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 67,000
We bring to your attention 6 apartments for sale in a new complex with stunning views of the…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trojica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath 20 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 89,100
This studio will be located on the fist floor of our Mini Condos building in Kavač, together…
2 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 97 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 235,000
For sale apartment with two bedrooms and a magnificent view of the bay. Structure: Living…
2 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 215,000
For sale apartment with two bedrooms, two hundred meters from the sea. Fully equipped wit…
