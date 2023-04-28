Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Prcanj
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro
139 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
90 m²
€ 200,000
Apartment for sale in Lepetan, near the city of Tivat. The apartment has an area of 90 m2 an…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath
29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath
131 m²
€ 506,885
Would you like to invest in Europe in a very safe and beautiful country with reaso…
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
1 Floor
€ 159,000
А5-285. Two bedroom apartment in Prcanj This apartment is located on the first floor of a bu…
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 98,000
Nice apartment of 58 sq. meters in the quiet village of Przhitsa, next to the Kotor Tunnel. …
1 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
€ 87,500
We offer for sale a furnished apartment of 42 square meters with one bedroom. The apartment …
Apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 131,492
Fully furnished and equipped luxury apartments in a complex with a swimming pool in the Kava…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 350,000
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
Apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 99,000
2 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 75,000
A unique apartment with a private pool and a plot in a new complex with great views. Comfort…
Apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 99,000
NUM 5134 Apartments for sale in a new complex in a quiet location, not far from Tivat an…
Apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 98,931
A5-271. Apartment in New complex in KavacApartments for Sale in new complex, Kavac, Tivat A…
1 room apartment
Muo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
€ 87,000
For sale one bedroom apartment in the village of Muo (Bay of Kotor). Good location, walki…
2 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 67,000
We bring to your attention 6 apartments for sale in a new complex with stunning views of the…
1 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
24 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 88,000
A5-269-1. New apartment with a sea view in a complex with a swimming pool, KavacNew apartmen…
1 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
23 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 85,000
A5-269. New studio with a sea view in a complex with a swimming pool, KavacNew studio for sa…
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
110 m²
€ 265,000
The apartment is 110 m2 with a 10-meter terrace and all windows facing the sea. Quality mate…
Apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 800,000
D5-238. Urbanised plot with two unfinished duplexes Prcanj For sale all together! Plot…
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bath
70 m²
€ 172,000
On sale is a cozy apartment in a quiet resort village of Boko — Kotor Bay Prchan. The total…
1 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
40 m²
€ 78,000
Apartments for sale in a finished house in Kotor, the village of Kavach. The building consi…
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
110 m²
€ 265,000
Apartments for sale in Kawache, near the city of Kotor. Apartments have an area of 110-127 m…
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 172,000
Apartment for sale in Prchan, near the city of Kotor. The apartment has an area of 70 m2 and…
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
€ 160,000
For sale three-room apartment of 70 m2, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a courtyard and a …
2 room apartment
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
2 bath
75 m²
€ 450,000
Duplex apartment with a large terrace and sea view, located in the charming medieval town of…
Apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
281 m²
€ 720,000
Two houses with open sea views, located in Prcanj, less than 100 meters from the sea.The tot…
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
56 m²
€ 195,000
The apartment is located in a great location, with beautiful sea views. Two-bedroom apar…
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
56 m²
€ 195,000
NUM 4908 The apartment is located in an excellent location, with a beautiful view of the sea…
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bath
70 m²
€ 167,000
Two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a three-story building. The building has aswimm…
1 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
51 m²
€ 97,000
One-bedroom apartment with a renovated area of 52 m2, 3 km from the nearest beach. From th…
1 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
€ 84,000
One-bedroom apartment with a renovated area of 44 m2, 3 km from the nearest beach. View of…
