Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Prcanj
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
139 properties total found
2 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
90 m²
€ 200,000
Apartment for sale in Lepetan, near the city of Tivat. The apartment has an area of 90 m2 an…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trojica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath 29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Trojica, Montenegro
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath 131 m²
€ 506,885
Would you like to invest in Europe in a very safe and beautiful country with reaso…
2 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 1 Floor
€ 159,000
А5-285. Two bedroom apartment in Prcanj This apartment is located on the first floor of a bu…
2 room apartment in Trojica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 98,000
Nice apartment of 58 sq. meters in the quiet village of Przhitsa, next to the Kotor Tunnel. …
1 room apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 87,500
We offer for sale a furnished apartment of 42 square meters with one bedroom. The apartment …
Apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
Apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 131,492
Fully furnished and equipped luxury apartments in a complex with a swimming pool in the Kava…
Penthouse 3 rooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 350,000
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
Apartment in Trojica, Montenegro
Apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 99,000
2 room apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 75,000
A unique apartment with a private pool and a plot in a new complex with great views. Comfort…
Apartment in Trojica, Montenegro
Apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 99,000
NUM 5134 Apartments for sale in a new complex in a quiet location, not far from Tivat an…
Apartment in Trojica, Montenegro
Apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 98,931
A5-271. Apartment in New complex in KavacApartments for Sale in new complex, Kavac, Tivat A…
1 room apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Muo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 87,000
For sale one bedroom apartment in the village of Muo (Bay of Kotor). Good location, walki…
2 room apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 67,000
We bring to your attention 6 apartments for sale in a new complex with stunning views of the…
1 room apartment in Trojica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 88,000
A5-269-1. New apartment with a sea view in a complex with a swimming pool, KavacNew apartmen…
1 room apartment in Trojica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 85,000
A5-269. New studio with a sea view in a complex with a swimming pool, KavacNew studio for sa…
2 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 265,000
The apartment is 110 m2 with a 10-meter terrace and all windows facing the sea. Quality mate…
Apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
Apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 800,000
D5-238. Urbanised plot with two unfinished duplexes Prcanj For sale all together! Plot…
2 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bath 70 m²
€ 172,000
On sale is a cozy apartment in a quiet resort village of Boko — Kotor Bay Prchan. The total…
1 room apartment in Trojica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
40 m²
€ 78,000
Apartments for sale in a finished house in Kotor, the village of Kavach. The building consi…
2 room apartment in Trojica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
110 m²
€ 265,000
Apartments for sale in Kawache, near the city of Kotor. Apartments have an area of 110-127 m…
2 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 172,000
Apartment for sale in Prchan, near the city of Kotor. The apartment has an area of 70 m2 and…
2 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 160,000
For sale three-room apartment of 70 m2, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a courtyard and a …
2 room apartment in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
2 bath 75 m²
€ 450,000
Duplex apartment with a large terrace and sea view, located in the charming medieval town of…
Apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
Apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
281 m²
€ 720,000
Two houses with open sea views, located in Prcanj, less than 100 meters from the sea.The tot…
2 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
56 m²
€ 195,000
The apartment is located in a great location, with beautiful sea views. Two-bedroom apar…
2 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
56 m²
€ 195,000
NUM 4908 The apartment is located in an excellent location, with a beautiful view of the sea…
2 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bath 70 m²
€ 167,000
Two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of a three-story building. The building has aswimm…
1 room apartment in Trojica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 51 m²
€ 97,000
One-bedroom apartment with a renovated area of ​​52 m2, 3 km from the nearest beach. From th…
1 room apartment in Trojica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 44 m²
€ 84,000
One-bedroom apartment with a renovated area of ​​44 m2, 3 km from the nearest beach. View of…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir