  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bijelo Polje Municipality
  4. Ljesnica
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Potkrajci, Montenegro

Villa 3 room villain Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 380,000
NUM 5109 New house in Dobre Vode, a settlement located in Bar. The area of the house is …
Villa 3 room villain Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 380,000
New house in the village of Dobre Voda, located in Bara. The area of the house is 150 m2, …
Villa 3 room villain Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 500,000
NUM 2740 House for sale in Bar, Dobra Voda in the Sunset Villas complex - a complex of vi…
Villa 6 room villain Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 735,000
NUM 4570 House with separate entrances to each floor in Dobra Voda, near the town of Bar.…
Villa 6 room villain Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 735,000
Villa 5 room villain Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
366 m²
€ 937,000
NUM 1971 On a spacious plot of 660 m2, within walking distance from the sea, in the area …
