Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bijelo Polje Municipality
  4. Ljesnica
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Potkrajci, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
1 052 m²
€ 1,085,000
NUM 5039 An excellent and almost ready investment offer is offered for sale! Large house …
1 room apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
1 052 m²
€ 1,085,000
A wonderful and almost ready investment offer is offered for sale! Large house with apartmen…
1 room apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
45 m²
€ 115,000
Three-room apartment for sale in an attractive location in Bar, Good Water. The apartment ha…
Apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
21 m²
€ 58,000
Sale of apartments in a house located in Good Water, near Bar. The offer includes several st…
Apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
21 m²
€ 58,000
NUM 5074 Apartments for sale in a building located in Dobre Vode, not far from Bar. The …
Apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
49 m²
€ 89,000
On sale of an apartment in a new residential complex in Good Water. Apartments from 49.22m…
Apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
32 m²
€ 103,000
Sale of apartments in a complex with a swimming pool in Dobra Voda, near the city of Bar. W…
Apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 108,000
Apartment for sale in Good Water, near the city of Bar. The apartment has an area of 38 m2 a…
2 room apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
97 m²
€ 242,500
Apartment for sale in Dobra Voda, municipality of Bar. The apartment has an area of 97m2 and…
1 room apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 115,000
Sale of apartments in a new building in Good Water. The construction of the building has beg…
Apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
32 m²
€ 103,000
NUM 4956 Apartments for sale in a complex with a swimming pool in Dobra Voda, near the t…
Apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 108,000
NUM 4947 Studio apartment for sale in Dobra Voda, near the town of Bar. The apartment ha…
1 room apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 115,000
NUM 4972 Apartments for sale in a new building in Dobri Vode. The building has started c…
2 room apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
97 m²
€ 242,500
NUM 5000 Apartment for sale in Dobra Voda, municipality of Bar. The apartment has an ar…
1 room apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
41 m²
€ 170,000
NUM 2705 Apartments for sale in a new residential complex in the village of Dobra Voda, …
1 room apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
54 m²
€ 63,000
NUM 3555 Apartment for sale in Dobre Vode, Bar. The apartment has an area of ​…
Apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
42 m²
€ 65,000
NUM 4051 Apartments for sale in a small residental building in Dobre Voda, Bar. …
Apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
42 m²
€ 49,800
NUM 4051-1 For sale a studio apartment in a small residential building in Dobre Voda, Bar.…
1 room apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
78 m²
€ 97,000
NUM 4051-4 For sale a one bedroom apartment in a small residential building in Dobre Voda…
Apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
46 m²
€ 61,000
NUM 4051-3 For sale a studio apartment in a small residential building in Dobre Voda, Bar.…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir