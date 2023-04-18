Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Podi-Sasovici
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartmentin Podi, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Podi, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 650,000
Amazing modern villa with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the picturesque seaside village of P…

Properties features in Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir