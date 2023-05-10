Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica Capital City
  4. Podgorica
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Podgorica, Montenegro

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
€ 265,000

Properties features in Podgorica, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir